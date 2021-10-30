NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police will be employing the same measures for Tennessee State University’s homecoming football game on Saturday as they do for Titans home games during the NFL season.
Over 70 officers will be on the streets around Nissan Stadium to facilitate the traffic flow for the game at 5 p.m.
The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to regular traffic by 3:30 p.m., available only for pedestrian use and shuttle buses.
Metro Police are urging fans to arrive early, as TSU’s homecoming game typically draws the school’s largest attendance of the year.
TSU’s homecoming parade will begin at 9 a.m., which will move down Jefferson Street from 14th Avenue to the school’s campus.
Here are the street closures fans should be aware of, as they navigate their way to stadium:
• John A. Merritt Boulevard from 28th to 33rd Avenues
• 12th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street
• 14th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street
• 16th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Herman Street
• Meharry Boulevard between 12th and 16th Avenues
• Phillips Street between 12th and 16th Avenues
• Jackson Street between 12th and 16th Avenues
• Ireland Street between 12th and 16th Avenues
• Scovel Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues
• Beasley Street between 23rd and 28th Avenues
• Ed Temple Boulevard between Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard & Albion Street.
Additionally, the Nashville Predators take on the New York Islanders at 12:30 p.m., with a college hockey game later in the evening.
Metro Police is strongly urging fans to arrive to their respective sporting events early, as downtown Nashville will be filled with events most of Saturday.
