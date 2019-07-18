NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Authorities are investigating eight rental cars stolen overnight from the Nashville airport.
Police tell us they responded to the theft at the Avis and Budget rental car lots. After canvassing the area, officers recovered one vehicle on I-40 West, one on 801 Briley Parkway, and three at 1330 Vultee Boulevard. All of the located vehicles were abandoned.
Officials say four male black juveniles were seen fleeing the location on Vultee Boulevard in a gray 2019 Ford Mustang, one of the reported stolen vehicles still missing. The other vehicle not recovered by police is a blue 2019 Ford Mustang.
This is the second time rental cars have been taken from lots at the airport. Back on July 1st, seven rental cars were stolen and later recovered. There have been no arrests made in that investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
