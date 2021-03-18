NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Police Department is asking for public help in locating Linda Hamilton and her husband Joel Hamilton.
Both are age 69 and intellectually disabled. Linda was recently being treated at St Thomas Midtown after receiving a right leg amputation. Her husband Joel removed her from hospital care on Friday.
Since then, Attempts to locate the couple at their residence have been unsuccessful. Police said they might be traveling in their 2002 white Cadillac Deville with Tennessee plates reading F0828J.
Joel Hamilton is not a danger to his wife but is incapable of caring for her on his own. Police are asking anyone who has seen the couple to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
