NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot at an apartment building Sunday night.
Metro Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at the City Side Flats apartments on Lebanon Pike near Spence Lane.
Officers believe the shooting may have been part of an attempted robbery.
The man shot has serious but non-life threatening injuries. There is no details yet on a suspect involved.
An investigation is ongoing.
