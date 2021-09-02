Metro PD: Pedestrian killed in hit and run

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person is dead after they were hit by a car at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Mitchell Road, according to Metro Police.
Police tell News4 whoever hit the pedestrian left the scene. Officers are now investigating the crash as a hit and run and have closed down the street.
A vehicle description is unknown at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Follow News4 for updates.
