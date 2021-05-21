Metro PD: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by car on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A person is in critical condition after they were hit by a car on Nolensville Pike late Thursday evening.
Metro Police tell News4 a car was driving south on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place just before 10:30 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian.
Police say the male victim didn't use a crosswalk and had walked out into the road when he was hit.
The man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
Police tell News4 the driver of the vehicle was not impaired.
