NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Antioch early Friday morning.
Metro Police say the woman was hit around 12:30 a.m. after she stepped into the road on Murfreesboro Pike and Nashboro Boulevard.
Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is not being charged.
The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Police have not determined why the woman stepped into the road.
