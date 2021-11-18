NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a 58-year-old man has died after being hit while crossing the street on Saturday night.
Richard Reed of Madison drove to the intersection of Neelys Bend Road and Larkin Springs Drive. That's when police said an item fell out of his car, and he went to retrieve it. Police said a Nissan Altima hit Reed, who was in the car's lane of travel at the time.
EMS rushed Reed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said he died from his injuries.
During their investigation, police said Altima driver "showed no signs of impairment and was wearing a seatbelt."
