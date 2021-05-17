NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 40-year-old Nashville man died after being hit by a car on Interstate 40 on Monday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation by Metro Police showed that the 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser hit a man running across the westbound side of I-24 around 12:15 p.m. The driver and eyewitnesses told police that the “man ran into the path of the Chrysler,” and she was “unable to avoid the collision.’ The unidentified pedestrian died at the scene, police said.
The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the Chrysler did not show any signs of impairment.
According to police, an officer stopped a man on Murfreesboro Pike between the I-24 West Bridge and Spence Lane. Police said the man, whom the officer stopped, matched the description of a burglary suspect. The man fled into the woods before he fled into a wooded area.
