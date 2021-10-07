NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have cited the parents of a one-year-old child that was left alone in a car on Wednesday night, leading to an Amber Alert.

Metro Police have charged 29-year-old Ruhumuriza Mukunzi, 29, and the mother, 26-year-old Nyirankumi Nyirankumi by citation with child endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Baby found safe, suspect still loose after Amber Alert Metro Police said a one-year-old child is back with his parents after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday night.

The citation comes after police said 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes stole a blue Ford Focus from the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike and drove off with it.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night, but it was canceled around midnight after a citizen spotted the focus on Home Road in East Nashville. Police located 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe safe and uninjured.

On Thursday, Metro Police released surveillance video from the Kroger parking lot showing a woman, later identified as Rhodes, walking up to the Focus at 6:19 p.m., then seen running, getting inside, and driving off.

Mukunzi and Nyirankumi exited Kroger nearly 40 minutes later, police said. Mukunzi called 911 at 7:02 p.m. to report that his car and son were missing, and the first East Precinct patrol officer arrived in the parking lot at 7:07 p.m.

Police said after gathering evidence from the scene, they started searching for the Ford Focus. They also "began amassing information about the child and surveillance video in preparation for Twitter dissemination by the MNPD and submission of an Amber Alert request packet to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation." TBI is the only agency in the state that can issue an Amber Alert. An Amber Alert was issued at 11:30 p.m.

"The issuance of an Amber Alert is a complex process, requiring various layers of notification across Tennessee," Metro Police said in a release on Thursday.

Police are still looking for Rhodes. Anyone with any information about the incident or her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.