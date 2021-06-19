NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a vehicle hit a residence at 5045 Edmondson Pike Saturday evening around 9:15pm.
Police said at least one person was trapped following the incident. The patient has now been rescued.
According to police, at least one vehicle was involved in the crash and it is unclear at this time how the accident occurred.
One medic crew is still on the scene police added.
