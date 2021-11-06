NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police reports that one juvenile was shot at the gas station in Germantown on Saturday night.
Officers were called to 800 Monroe Street around 7:30 p.m. EMS rushed tghe unidentified juvenile Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where police said they believe that the juvenile is expected to survive.
More details to come on this story as it develops.
