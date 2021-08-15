NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An overnight shooting at a strip mall on Murfreesboro Pike left a man with critical injuries. The call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Metro Police say a man was shot multiple times outside Church of God, a ministry of Jesus Christ international. Police say it started over an argument in the parking lot which resulted in the man being shot.
Police tell News4 there was a delay getting the man to a hospital because a family member wouldn't let the ambulance leave the scene.
