Crash on I-440 sends Metro officer to the hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a crash involving an officer on Interstate 440 on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Officer Samuel Sundra was parked on the shoulder, calming traffic just after 10 a.m., where I-440 transitioned to I-40 in West Nashville. Police added NES crew was doing electrical work in that area.

Police said a pickup truck driven by James Smith crashed into Sundra's car. Sundra suffered in the crash, and EMS rushed him to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was recovering.

Police closed the I-40 West onramp while crews worked the scene and removed the wreckage. The interstate has since reopened.

Police said charges against Smith are pending.

News 4 will update as more information is made available.

