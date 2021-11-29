Officer struck

A Metro Police officer was injured after being hit by a car on Cowan Street on Monday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer was hit by a vehicle on Cowan Street on Monday afternoon. 

The crash was reported in the 700 block of Cowan Street around 2 p.m. Police said the officer, whose name and rank was not released at this time, was not seriously hurt and is expected to survive their injuries. 

News 4 is headed to the scene and will have updates on-air and online. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.