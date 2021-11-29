NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer was hit by a vehicle on Cowan Street on Monday afternoon.

Police said a stolen Cadillac, possibly from Wilson County, was located at Brick Church and Avondale. Police requested helicopter and assistance.

Jerica Gladston Metro Police said officer Jerica Gladston was struck by a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon.

That's when the chase came down in the 700 block of Cowan Street around 2 p.m., where Officer Jerica Gladston was waiting to spike the Cadillac's tires.

However, police said the car struck Gladston while she was throwing the spike strip. The view from the police helicopter spotted the car veering into Gladston and hitting her.

Police said Gladston, who is a 3-year MNPD veteran, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. Doctors are evaluating her for a broken leg at Vanderbilt Medical Center, police said.

The Cadillac traveled down the road, and police said it stopped at a local gas station. Police said they took a man and woman into custody and they have some connection to Wilson County.

