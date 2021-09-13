NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper died in a crash in Nashville this weekend, Metro Police said.
Trooper Aaron Rumford, 29, was killed when Metro Police said he was riding his Yamaha motorcycle. Police said he collided with an Audi Q3 at 21st Avenue and Portland Avenue on Sunday evening.
Authorities rushed Rumford to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where Metro Police said he died. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.
"Aaron was truly one of those people who served other people," friend and college classmate Hannah Lee said. "He always checked on other people first. He put himself last to make sure everybody else was OK."
Rumford began with THP in 2015 where he served until 2018. He was then selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit. Gov. Bill Lee said he "devoted his life to protecting others and was one of the kindest individuals we have ever had the pleasure of knowing."
During his time on security detail, he became a beloved member of our family. We are lifting up prayers for the Rumford family & all of Aaron’s loved ones during this time of unimaginable grief.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 13, 2021
There was no indications of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate Rumford's speed may have been a factor.
Born and raised in White Bluff, friends told News 4 Rumford was always positive, full of energy, and just a joy to be around.
"There's definitely an Aaron Rumford shaped hole now that just can't be filled," Lee said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said there are no finalized plans for Rumford's funeral.
