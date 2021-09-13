Condolences are pouring in tonight after a trooper with the Tennessee highway patrol died in an off duty crash last night. Trooper Aaron Rumford was just 29 years old when his motorcycle crashed in an intersection of 21st avenue. Michael Warrick talked with his friends as they mourn his loss.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper died in a crash in Nashville this weekend, Metro Police said.

Trooper Aaron Rumford, 29, was killed when Metro Police said he was riding his Yamaha motorcycle. Police said he collided with an Audi Q3 at 21st Avenue and Portland Avenue on Sunday evening.

Authorities rushed Rumford to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where Metro Police said he died. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

"Aaron was truly one of those people who served other people," friend and college classmate Hannah Lee said. "He always checked on other people first. He put himself last to make sure everybody else was OK."

Rumford began with THP in 2015 where he served until 2018. He was then selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit. Gov. Bill Lee said he "devoted his life to protecting others and was one of the kindest individuals we have ever had the pleasure of knowing." 

There was no indications of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate Rumford's speed may have been a factor.

Born and raised in White Bluff, friends told News 4 Rumford was always positive, full of energy, and just a joy to be around.

"There's definitely an Aaron Rumford shaped hole now that just can't be filled," Lee said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said there are no finalized plans for Rumford's funeral.

