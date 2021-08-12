NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Charlotte Pike exit ramp from I-40 East Tuesday morning, according to Metro Police.
Metro Police say the woman was struck by a driver who told investigators his brakes went out on the exit ramp, causing him to swerve to the left onto the shoulder and down to the intersection of Charlotte Pike.
The woman was reportedly sitting on a milk crate on the shoulder of the exit ramp when she was struck by the car.
The woman was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a Traffic Unit officer checked the vehicle's brakes and they appeared to be in working order.
Investigators found no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in the fatal crash.
At this time police have only identified the victim as a 53-year-old Nashville woman. They are reportedly working to notify next of kin as they continue to investigate the crash.
