NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man, who was reportedly naked, walked into a Planet Fitness and locked himself in a tanning room until officers arrested him in Nashville.
Court documents say Daniel Gregory Reiff is facing indecent exposure charges.
Officers say they responded to the Planet Fitness on Murfreesboro Pike and found Reiff naked, locked in a tanning room. He told police he ripped his pants and they were located several blocks away. He then went to the gym where he is not a member, but has been known to trespass at the location recently.
Police saw that Reiff was extremely jittery and talkative and he admitted to taking adderall earlier in the day.
He was taken into custody and taken to the Davidson County Jail without incident.
