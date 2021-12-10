NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating the death of a musician after he was found dead at the Nashville hotel on Friday morning.
Hermitage Precinct detectives were called to a hotel on McGavock Pike around 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the body of 25-year-old Charles Ingalls. Police said friends found the artist, who goes by the stage name CharlestheFirst, in a room and called 911. There was no evidence of trauma to the body.
The death of Ingalls remains unclassified by Metro Police. The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and toxicology testing.
Police said Ingalls was in Nashville for a show Saturday night at The Caverns concert hall in Pelham.
