NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed a bank on Old Hickory Blvd. Monday morning.

Police say the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 5550 Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage at approximately 9:45AM. He entered the bank, pointed a gun at a teller, and left on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the robbery, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

 

