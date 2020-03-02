NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed a bank on Old Hickory Blvd. Monday morning.
Police say the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 5550 Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage at approximately 9:45AM. He entered the bank, pointed a gun at a teller, and left on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the robbery, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.