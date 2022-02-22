Silver Alert man found unresponsive and dies at hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 80-year-old man who went missing died after Metro Police said Mt. Juliet officers found him on Saturday.

Police said Roger Allen was found unresponsive, apparently suffering from a medical episode in his vehicle. EMS took Allen to Summit Hospital, where police said he died.

On Tuesday, a Silver Alert was issued for Allen after he failed to return home from visiting family in Mt. Juliet.

Metro Police said they made efforts to notify his family but were unsuccessful.

