NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have identified the body found near Rock Harbor Marina on Friday as Dakota Bingham, the man who has been missing since Sunday.

A tugboat operator discovered Bingham's body, according to Metro Police. His body floated 10 miles from the Cumberland River. His body was found at river mile marker 175.

According to officials, no foul play is suspected and the coroner does not plan on further examining the body.

"It appears he left the bar on Main Street and walked down basically to the river. And no one else was around when he went in the river and by all indications for reasons unknown he decided and chose to go into the river," MNPD Cold Case and Homicide Department Chuck Rutzky said.

Bingham was last seen leaving Noble’s Kitchen and Beer Hall, a bar on Main Street, around 11:15 p.m., telling friends that he would be riding a scooter home to his apartment on McGavock Street off West End.

Even after drinking, friends said Bingham is always one to check in with his friends and family.

"We again are grateful that we’re able to bring a resolution to the family," Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire Department said.

A new surveillance video released on Wednesday showed a man, believed to be Bingham, struggling to stay afloat in the river.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management did a sonar search on the East Bank of the river on Thursday but did not search the waters on Friday due to the weather.

"We coincidentally had a boat already launched on the water this morning. That was in the area where we were searching yesterday again doing a sonar sweep of that area," Loney said. "As soon as our personnel received the call from that tugboat operator, we immediately dispatched a boat to mile marker 175 in the river, which is where the body was recovered."