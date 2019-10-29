Daniel Tucker

UPDATE: Daniel Tucker has been located safe and unharmed, according to Metro Police. He was found on Nolensville Pike near Brewer Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to investigators, the parents of Daniel Tucker discovered their son missing with a note saying that he was going for a walk and to not lock the door. The parents looked at their Ring doorbell camera and saw their son leave their Leath Drive home around 10:30 p.m. with a flashlight.

Tucker is described as 4 feet 9 inches and weighs 89 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a navy blue raincoat with red markings and a red liner.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Tucker, call 615-862-8600.

