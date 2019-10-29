UPDATE: Daniel Tucker has been located safe and unharmed, according to Metro Police. He was found on Nolensville Pike near Brewer Drive.
ORIGINAL STORY:
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.
According to investigators, the parents of Daniel Tucker discovered their son missing with a note saying that he was going for a walk and to not lock the door. The parents looked at their Ring doorbell camera and saw their son leave their Leath Drive home around 10:30 p.m. with a flashlight.
Tucker is described as 4 feet 9 inches and weighs 89 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a navy blue raincoat with red markings and a red liner.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Tucker, call 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.