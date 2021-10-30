NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police said two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the crash on Demonbreun St near 11th Ave S. around 12:45 a.m. Police said 52-year-old Jason and Kathy Vasichek from North Dakota were arguing when they "fell into a lane of travel." Police said a 2006 Chevy Impala hit them.
Police said Jason and Kathy Vasichek were "seriously injured," but EMS took them to the Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The driver of the Impala, 41-year-old Torie Davis, of Nashville, is facing driving on a suspended license and not having proof of insurance charges.
