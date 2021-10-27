Metro PD: Man wanted for 'unprovoked attack' in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the man wanted for an "unprovoked attack" in downtown Nashville earlier this month.
Police said the attack happened near Church Street on Oct 13. During the attack, police said the unidentified man punched another man, causing him "serious jaw injuries that required surgery."
Central detectives are trying to identify this man suspected in an aggravated assault from Oct 13 near Church Street. This man punched a victim, leaving him with serious jaw injuries that required surgery. The victim said the attack was unprovoked. Know him? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/FPPZanTOib— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 27, 2021
Anyone with any information is asked to call crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.
