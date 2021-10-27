Metro PD: Man wanted for 'unprovoked attack' in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the man wanted for an "unprovoked attack" in downtown Nashville earlier this month.

Police said the attack happened near Church Street on Oct 13. During the attack, police said the unidentified man punched another man, causing him "serious jaw injuries that required surgery."

Anyone with any information is asked to call crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

