NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a Nashville hotel on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old Adrian Cameron Sr. had a recent outstanding probation violation warrant and was wanted to question him in a homicide case.

Police said the case is the death of 50-year-old Josh Evans of Lebanon. The body of Evans was wrapped in trash bags in the waters near Rock Harbor Marina. It appeared to have been there for an extended time.

Nashville Fire: Body pulled from waters near Rock Harbor Marina in Nashville Emergency officials confirmed that a body was pulled from the waters near Rock Harbor Marina in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

Titans group learned Cameron was staying on the second floor of the Days Inn, located in the 3400 block of Percy Priest Drive. The SWAT team was asked to assist in the investigation because he threatened witnesses and had many high-powered guns.

“The threat assessment was strong,” Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.

When SWAT arrived at the hotel around 7:50 p.m., positioning themselves near Cameron’s room. They made announcements for Cameron to surrender. They fully expected him to surrender.

An unidentified female came out of Cameron’s room during the announcements, and SWAT officers took her to safety. However, she needed to receive medical treatment after being bitten by the police dog.

Police said Cameron came to the threshold of his room with a high-powered pistol and fired multiple rounds at the SWAT team. Three SWAT members returned, killing Cameron.

Police said the 16-year-old son of Adrian Cameron was at the hotel and may have left the hotel armed with a weapon.

Police said they don’t believe Cameron committed the homicide of Evans but wanted to speak to him about the investigation. Police were checking Cameron’s weapons in the hotel to see if connected to the homicide.

TBI will take over the fatal shooting of Cameron while the Metro Police still investigate the Evans homicide. As a result, more arrests are possible in the Evans homicide.

No Metro Police or SWAT officers were hurt. No one else reported injuries to the police.

The hotel is not closed at this time, but the investigation continues.

