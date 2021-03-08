NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 24-year-old man connected with a deadly shooting at a short-term rental in the Edgehill community last month.

Police said there is a warrant for charging Isahia D. Gooch, of Murfreesboro, with murder. Gooch is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jamarien Douglass in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South on Feb. 9.

During their investigation, police determined that at least 13 people from outside of Nashville came to a party at the short-term rental on Feb. 8. The party continued into the early hours of Feb. 9, when the shooting took place. People at the party told police that Gooch “fatally shot Douglass.”

Metro PD: Drug robbery/theft believed to be motive of deadly shooting at short term rental Metro Police released what they believe to be the motive behind the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in the Edgehill area on Tuesday morning.

Police previously stated they believe drug robbery/theft could be the motive behind the deadly shooting. Also, police once said, "marijuana was present, and the interior still smelled strongly of marijuana."

Police believe that Gooch left the party in a silver Hyundai Accent before the arrival of officers. Police have not been able to locate Gooch, who lives on Sun Circle in Murfreesboro. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers “can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.”