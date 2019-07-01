NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly stole a restaurant's scissor lift and rode it throughout downtown Nashville.
Metro Police say 23-year-old Hunter Pullens was seen joyriding the lift and then running on Symphony Place to 4th Avenue South where he was taken into custody by police.
Pullens admitted to driving the reported stolen scissor lift. According to court documents, he had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The witness stated Pullins broke the lift, which costs $10,000.
He was charged with vandalism, joyriding, and public intoxication.
