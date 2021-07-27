NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times outside a bar on Lower Broadway early Tuesday morning.
Metro Police say the man had an interaction with a woman outside Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar before the woman stabbed him numerous times.
The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody.
The man was taken to Vanderbilt UMC with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
