NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was found shot in a vehicle that crashed overnight in Nashville.
Metro Police say they responded to the wrecked vehicle on Jefferson Street just off I-40 eastbound around 10 p.m. The man had been shot and appeared to have life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Multiple evidence markers next to bullet casings are seen near the area of the crash. An officer tells us they believe the shooting caused the wreck.
Officials say crime scene investigators are still processing the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
According to the TDOT map, exit 207 at Jefferson Street off of I-40 eastbound will be blocked off until 2 p.m.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.