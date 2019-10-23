Shooting, crash on Jefferson Street

NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was found shot in a vehicle that crashed overnight in Nashville. 

Evidence markers at the scene

Metro Police say they responded to the wrecked vehicle on Jefferson Street just off I-40 eastbound around 10 p.m. The man had been shot and appeared to have life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Multiple evidence markers next to bullet casings are seen near the area of the crash. An officer tells us they believe the shooting caused the wreck.

Officials say crime scene investigators are still processing the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

According to the TDOT map, exit 207 at Jefferson Street off of I-40 eastbound will be blocked off until 2 p.m. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

