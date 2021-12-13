Metro PD: Man shot in the leg on I-440 near West End Avenue in road rage incident

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 440 near West End Avenue on Monday afternoon.
According to police, a red or maroon vehicle cut off the shooting victim around 4:30 p.m. Police said that before the shooting, the unidentified suspect crossed all three lanes, hit the barrier, and came back to lane three.
The suspect came back towards a black truck, where police said he fired a shot into the vehicle. Police said no bullets hit the victim, but a piece of the door fragment hit him.
According to police, the victim refused medical treatment.
