NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a group of men they say shot a man and stole a car outside apartments near Nashville International Airport early Friday morning.
Police say the group of men pulled into the parking lot of the Axis Apartments on Glengarry Drive in a silver sedan and approached a man who was outside of his vehicle.
The men reportedly held the man at gunpoint and demanded he give his car to them.
When the man fought back, police say the men shot him and stole another vehicle from the parking lot.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are now searching for a silver sedan, though a vehicle make and model have not been identified at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
