MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A man is in the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery on E. Palestine Avenue late Tuesday night.
Metro Police tell News4 the shooting happened near the Falcon View Apartments on the 200 block of E. Palestine Avenue just after 10:30 p.m..
Police say the victim was just getting home when he was approached by two people who tried to rob him. The man fought back and during the struggle was shot in the stomach.
The two people then ran from the scene.
Police say the victim is in the hospital but is currently in stable condition.
Right now police continue to search for the two suspects. Neither has been taken into custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
