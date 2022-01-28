Apparent murder/suicide in Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Goodlettsville on Friday morning. 

According to police at the scene, a 32-year-old man called 911 dispatch at 6:24 a.m. and explained that he had just shot his two daughters along with his wife in their home.

An off-duty MNPD Sergeant in the area was able to respond and made attempts to speak with the un-named man inside the house before hearing a single gunshot from inside at 6:38 a.m.

When the officer entered the home, the man was found in the living room of the home with a gunshot wound. The man's 6-year-old daughter, 13-year-old daughter, and 32-year-old wife were all found in different areas of the home with gunshot wounds.

MNPD presser on murder-suicide in Goodlettsville

According to police, the 13-year-old and the mother both had signs of life and were taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival and the wife was died during surgery.

This scene is still very active with an investigation. News4 is at the scene gathering information. We will update this story as information is made available.

 

