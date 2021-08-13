NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting ended with a car rolling into an embankment in Madison Thursday night.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Norman Drive and Vantrease Road.
Police say a suspect was chasing after a man and shooting from their car.
The victim lost control of his vehicle and was thrown from the car after rolling over several times into an embankment.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no suspect information is available.
Follow News4 for updates.
