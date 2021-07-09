NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was injured in a shooting at the Elm Hill Flats apartment complex late Thursday night.
Police say the man called 911 around 11:30 p.m. saying he had been shot in the leg in the breezeway of the apartment complex.
The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time it is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police are working to identify a suspect.
