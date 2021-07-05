NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man is hospitalized after he was found shot in a Mapco parking lot overnight in Nashville.
Metro Police at the scene tell us the man was shot in the abdomen and was found at the Mapco on Stewarts Ferry Pike. He was reportedly taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Officials say a vehicle was seen driving off at high speeds following the shooting, but police have not yet released description of a suspect.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
