Fatal Madison Crash

One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash on State Route 45 at the intersection of Archwood, according to Metro Police.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Madison on Monday that killed a man and injured his wife.

A Hyundai Sonata was stopped on Archwood Drive around 3:45 p.m. when police said the vehicle was hit on its passenger side by a Ram 1500 pickup truck.

Witnesses told police that the pickup truck could not stop to avoid the Sonata.

Crews rushed the Sonata’s passenger Gary Leaver to Skyline Medical Center, where police said he died from his injures. Leaver’s wife, 62-year-old Janet Leaver, was driving the Sonata and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither of the Leavers was wearing a seatbelt. The pickup driver was wearing a seatbelt and not seriously injured, police said. Police added that there were no signs of impairment on the part of either driver.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.