NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the lobby of a Briley Parkway hotel late Wednesday night.
Police say the incident all started just before midnight when a man in the lobby of the Rodeway Inn became visibly upset, saying it was taking too long getting a room.
Police say that man started telling the clerk he was recording the interaction on his cell phone.
While that was happening, two men walked into the lobby, and police say the first man started to put his phone in their faces.
Police say the man with the phone also swung and punched one of the two men.
The two men then left the lobby and returned with a third man.
Police say a fight then broke out in the hotel lobby before a gun fell out of one of the men's waistbands.
One of the suspects then picked the gun up and shot the victim in the neck.
Metro Police have cleared the scene of hotel lobby shooting at Rodeway Inn on Briley Pkwy. One man was shot in the neck. Police are still looking for the gunman. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/wzPJgAmHd6— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) July 22, 2021
Police say the victim is currently in the hospital in critical but stable condition.
The three men all fled the scene.
Police are now reviewing surveillance footage of the incident to identify the men.
Follow News4 for updates.
