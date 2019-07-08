NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested for threatening his roommate with a 6-inch long kitchen knife after they argued over a parking spot, according to police.
The victim told police that following the argument, his roommate 42-year-old Luis Matute, chased him with a knife. The victim then locked himself in a room and Matute reportedly slammed the handle of the knife against the door making a hole.
Officers say Matute appeared to be intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet. He was taken into custody and charged with vandalism and aggravated assault.
