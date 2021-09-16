NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A grand jury charged a 30-year-old man with rape and sexual battery after Metro Police said he sexually assaulted a woman during a massage appointment last year.
The victim told police that she went to an appointment at Massage Envy in West Nashville in March 2020. She said she was assigned an 90-minute appointment with Thomas Jackson.
After the 90-minute session, the victim said Jackson asked her to extend the massage an additional 30 minutes. During this session, she told police that "Jackson sexually assaulted her."
During this session, the woman said she told Jackson "to stop, left the business, and called police."
Massage Envy immediately terminated Jackson after she filed a complaint. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Jackson is asked to call the Metro Police Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 615-862-7540.
After the grand jury indictment on Wednesday, Jackson is in jail on a $30,000 bond.
