NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting at the Lavo Lounge in November.

On Tuesday, police charged Michael Davis Jr., of Whites Creek, with attempted homicide. The arrest comes after South Precinct detectives and The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings Unit investigated the Nov. 3 shooting.

According to the investigation, Davis and the 33-year-old victim argued. Then, the altercation turned physical in the lounge bathroom located on Antioch Pike. Police said the fight quickly escalated into a brawl with other patrons. Davis eventually exited the club following this altercation.

The victim told authorities that Davis returned, opened the entrance door, and fired multiple shots as he was leaving. Detectives said the victim was struck twice, in his right shoulder and lower back, and taken to the emergency room in a personal vehicle.

Detectives said Davis was positively identified as the suspect. TITANS detectives arrested Davis at his apartment on Tuesday night. Investigators recovered two 9 mm pistols from Davis' apartment; one gun matched the weapon involved in the shooting.

Davis is charged with attempted felony murder. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.