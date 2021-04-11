NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after police say he attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old girl who was home alone with her 4-year-old brother on Saturday evening.
Metro Police say 21-year-old Jacob Keener entered his neighbor's undisclosed apartment through an unlocked patio door, grabbed the girl by the hand and took her outside.
A witness told police Keener grabbed the girl by the waist to keep her from running off. Police say the girl was able to escape and run back to her apartment.
Police arrested Keener and say he confessed to being in the apartment and outside with the girl.
Keener is charged with felony especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.