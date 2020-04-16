NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are trying to figure out what led to the shooting of a 49-year-old man in North Nashville Wednesday night.
Police say they responded to 15th Avenue North where they found the victim lying in the street, shot four times.
It's believed that the shooting suspect fled in a dark vehicle.
The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he went into surgery and is listed in stable condition. At this time, the victim refuses to give more information on what happened at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
