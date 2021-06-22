NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested outside the Mosaic Apartments Monday after police say he fled the scene of a crash, then stabbed the other driver with a box cutter.
Police say 21-year-old Ever Masariego crashed into another driver's vehicle as he was pulling out of the Mosaic Apartments.
Masariego allegedly pulled a U-turn back into the complex without stopping to exchange information.
The driver followed Masariego back into the complex. When the driver got out of his vehicle to confront Masariego, police say he pulled out a box cutter and sliced the driver's hand.
Masariego now faces hit and run and aggravated assault charges.
