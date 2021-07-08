NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested and charged a man with especially aggravated robbery after they say he stabbed a gas station clerk on Sunday.

The stabbing at the Sam's Express on East Thompson Lane sent the clerk to the hospital and kicked off a search to identify the man captured on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect, 46-year-old Arrick Darnell Fields, walked into the Sam's Express to buy chips.

When he went to the counter to pay for his chips, the cashier opened the register, and Fields reportedly attempted to come around the counter.

Police say surveillance video shows the ensuing fight between Fields and the clerk, which ended with Fields stabbing the clerk with a sharp object multiple times.

Police say Fields ran out of the store with $400 in cash and sped away in a red Ford F-150.

Police were able to identify Fields because of the surveillance video taken at the store, and the truck he was driving.

They say Fields, currently on probation, was also placed in the area at the time of the stabbing by his GPS monitor.

Fields' bond is currently set at $100,000. He's facing a felony charge of especially aggravated robbery.

