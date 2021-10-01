Metro PD: Man arrested for deadly shooting on I-24
METRO Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the deadly shooting on Interstate 24 in May.

Metro Police Specialized Investigations Division detectives arrested Eddie Newsom on Dickerson Pike on Saturday afternoon.

The arrest of Newsom comes after 36-year-old Tony Williams was shot and killed on I-24 near Harding Place on May 10.

 

