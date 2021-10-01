NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the deadly shooting on Interstate 24 in May.
Metro Police Specialized Investigations Division detectives arrested Eddie Newsom on Dickerson Pike on Saturday afternoon.
BREAKING: Accused murderer Eddie Newsom, 32, wanted for the 5/10 shooting death of Tony Williams, 36, on I-24 at Harding Pl, is in custody. Specialized Investigations Division detectives arrested Newsom this afternoon on Dickerson Pk. pic.twitter.com/r3TUCkKAiF— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2021
The arrest of Newsom comes after 36-year-old Tony Williams was shot and killed on I-24 near Harding Place on May 10.
Metro Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 24 on Monday morning.
