NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he threatened to kill staff at a Nashville hospital.
Metro Police say Billy Bradenburg was at St. Thomas West when he started punching walls, screaming at hospital staff and threatening to kill people.
Police say Bradenburg even lunged at two nurses.
Hospital staff said Bradenburg was armed with two knives and machete and left the hospital carrying them.
Police found and arrested Bradenburg at a nearby Mapco station.
Bradenburg is charged with assaulting a healthcare provider.
Earlier this year, Governor Bill Lee signed a new bill into law making an assault on a working nurse a felony.
It's unclear if that will be pursued in this case.
