NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired several shots into the air in downtown Nashville on Saturday.
Police say Jonston N. Son fired several shots into the air with a Glock 43 at 4th Avenue North and Broadway during a fight with several other individuals.
Officers arrested Son, recovered the gun and found a white powder "consistent with cocaine" in his front pocket, according to an arrest report.
Son is now facing a felony reckless endangerment charge.
